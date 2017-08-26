Taylor Kinney cheered on his ex Lady GaGa at her concert on Friday night (25.08.17).

The 'Chicago Fire' star was seen at his former fiancé's concert in Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday, August 25, where he posed for photos with the singer's fans.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ''Taylor Kinney, Gaga's ex-Fiancé, is in the audience tonight!''

Whilst another added: ''The stadium is filled, Gaga did it again! Also, Taylor Kinney is there. Sold out show like Lady Gaga.''

It comes after Gaga admitted she wouldn't be happy if Taylor started dating someone new.

She said: ''I hate to sound like a hippie, but I kind of am one and so is he. We love each other, that's it. It's just about life changes, and we all go through different stages and we're focused on different things.

''To be fair, I think that Taylor's pretty f***ing cool that over the years no matter what creative transformation that I've gone through, he's always been very supportive of that and loving ... I'm not going to f**king throw a party [if he gets into a new relationship].''

The pair were together for five years before they ended their romance and Gaga has previously insisted they are ''soulmates''.

She wrote on Instagram after their split: ''Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other (sic).''