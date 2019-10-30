Taylor Hawkins felt like quitting touring with the Foo Fighters because their ''long'' shows have become a ''slog''.

The 47-year-old drummer has revealed how a phone conversation he had with The Eagles star Joe Walsh, who told him how late soul and blues legend B.B. King had a similar feeling, made him realise he needed to ''Get the money, shut up and quit being a wimp'', and ultimately it inspired the new Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders LP 'Get The Money'.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Taylor recalled: ''I was on the road with the Foo Fighters on a three-week slog.

''I don't know if any of you have ever been to a Foo Fighters show but they're f***ing long man.

''My legs were tired. I feel like my foot stops working, it's a physical gig playing drums for Foo Fighters.''

Sharing the advice Joe - who also features on his star-studded solo record, along with the likes of LeAnn Rimes, Roger Taylor, Chrissie Hynde and Duff McKagan - Taylor added: ''I said: 'Joe, I don't know if I can handle the road any more. I am dying out here.

''So Joe said to me the same thing as [B.B.] and said: 'Get the money, shut up and quit being a wimp.'''

After making his new solo album, Taylor is back at work with Dave Grohl and co getting their next record ready for release next year, and they are also planning something special for their 25th anniversary, so Joe's advice clearly paid off.

Asked about their plans, the 'Learn to Fly' sticksman said recently: ''Well, it's very possible.

''There's a lot of talk.

''And I think Dave is already mapping out what he wants the next record to be, so I wouldn't be surprised if there's something coming down the pipe.

''I can't 100 per cent spell it out for you for sure, because I'm always the last to know and I don't want to give it away.

''But I would imagine there will be something made of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters, for sure. You know us, we never stop.''