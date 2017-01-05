Actor Taye Diggs' car was totalled in a minor crash on Wednesday night (04Jan17).
The Private Practice star was driving along Melrose Avenue in Hollywood in the rain when he reportedly lost control of his Mercedes G-Wagon and drove it into a ditch.
Taye was able to walk away from the single-car accident uninjured, but he had to call for help to rescue his SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) after one of his front tyres was torn off the wheel axle, reports TMZ.com.
Taye wasn't the only celebrity to suffer a car crash on a stormy Wednesday in Los Angeles - comedian David Spade had to be treated for minor injuries after his Range Rover was crushed in a three-car pile-up in Beverly Hills.
It's been fifteen years since the release of Harper Stewart's inflammatory autobiographical novel and the...
Montana Moore is a thirty-something flight attendant who has achieved the inevitable and become the...
Dylan Dog is a private investigator unlike no other. Based in New Orleans, Dylan is...
I'll be the first to admit that dismissing any film as a Matrix clone feels...
In case you're utterly dense and stupid (and some of my hate mail indicates that...
Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera Rent tells the story of a group of...
The Broadway revival of Chicago managed to be cheeky and creaky, a throwback to pseudo-racy...
To completely understand Brown Sugar requires an appreciation of what hip-hop means to the lives...
In case you're utterly dense and stupid (and some of my hate mail indicates that...
Every so often, most recently with Scream, a film will briefly try to make the...