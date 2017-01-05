The Private Practice star was driving along Melrose Avenue in Hollywood in the rain when he reportedly lost control of his Mercedes G-Wagon and drove it into a ditch.

Taye was able to walk away from the single-car accident uninjured, but he had to call for help to rescue his SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) after one of his front tyres was torn off the wheel axle, reports TMZ.com.

Taye wasn't the only celebrity to suffer a car crash on a stormy Wednesday in Los Angeles - comedian David Spade had to be treated for minor injuries after his Range Rover was crushed in a three-car pile-up in Beverly Hills.