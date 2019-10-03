Tatyana Ali gave birth to a baby boy in August.

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actress and her husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry - who already have son Edward, three - are so ''in love'' with their new arrival, Alejandro Vaughn, but also feeling ''exhausted'' as the newborn has been keeping them awake at night.

Tatyana wrote on Instagram: ''Our baby boy is here! We're all in love over here... and exhausted lol!(sic)''

The couple first confirmed the happy news that their baby had been born on 15 August to Essence magazine.

The 40-year-old star told the outlet: ''Vaughn and I are gushing with joy over the birth of our newest family member.

''Our sleepless nights are deliriously fun.''

Tatyana also penned an essay for the publication, in which she explained she planned to give birth at home following a ''traumatic'' labour with her first child.

Her ''low risk'' pregnancy in 2016 ended up with her having to undergo an emergency caesarean section in a chaotic delivery room.

She wrote: ''My labor was harried, filled with people I didn't know screaming at me.

''My doula, concerned with her status at the hospital, who knew I wanted a natural birth, persistently advised me to take an epidural. I agreed, and the epidural left me unable to move.

''One doctor slammed his forearm on top of my belly in order to force my son down as though I were a tube of toothpaste.

''My delivery room had become a circus. There were people everywhere but no one to help me deliver.

''After the suction cup on my baby's head failed repeatedly, I feared for his safety and finally asked for a c-section.

''By the time they rolled me into the OR, I had passed out completely from the trauma of the Zavanelli maneuvre.

''My husband, advocating for our baby and me the entire time, was as traumatised as I was.''

But this time round, Tatyana felt more confident in her choices.

She continued: ''I felt deeply in my heart that midwifery care in the Black birthing tradition and a VBAC birth in my own home would be the best choice for me and my family this time around.

''Previously, my husband and I took classes that made birth seem like at best a medical procedure, and at worst a battle royal.

''This time, I feel that I am actually preparing for motherhood. This time, we are preparing for a rite that speaks to the psychological, physical and spiritual transformation that will take place.

''This time, instead of planning for a medical procedure, I am planning for the birth of my baby and my birth as a mother.''