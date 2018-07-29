Taryn Manning says the 'Orange is the New Black' set is like a ''dog park''.

The 39-year-old actress - who plays Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett in the Netflix series - loves working on the prison drama because she and her castmates get along so well and things are always very relaxed on and off set.

She said: ''Everyone keeps their dressing room doors open and has their dogs running around. It's like a dog park.

''With each season, someone else would get a dog so there was always a puppy. The dogs get more attention!

''It's a truly loving, positive atmosphere.

''There is nothing bad that has ever happened amongst the girls, there is no proper rivalry - it's all just in the acting.''

Though Taryn's alter ego was initially the show's antagonist, she didn't mind the bad feeling towards her character because it meant she was doing her job properly.

Asked if it was hard playing a character people hated, she said: ''That was great. The more people didn't like me, the better I was doing my job.

''The change happened so quickly - people loved [the first series] so much they binge-watched it in one night.

''I left my apartment that next month and I was being chased.''

The actress is very proud of the impact the show has had on wider society, in particular giving a ''voice to the voiceless''.

She told Grazia magazine: ''It has given a voice to the voiceless. I have seen our show change lives - the way people relate to different characters.

''And a huge movement in the transgender community...

''Our show opened the doors for a voice for women of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities.... all current events. I don't think there's one stone that can go unturned.''