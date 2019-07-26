Taryn Manning has reassured fans she's not ''suicidal''.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star worried her friends, family and followers on Thursday (25.07.19) when she shared a concerning post online claiming she couldn't attend the premiere for the Netflix show's seventh and final season because she was being ''terrorised'' by someone who was after her ''life and soul.''

She said: ''I love you all so much. Have a great premier tonight. I love this photo. I miss you all so much I wish I could be there. Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way. When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen. No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralyzed and never leave in fear. I tried to tell everyone. No one cared. Love you #oitnb @oitnb @netflix @lionsgate My heart is broken but I am forever in debt to you for this beautiful show. I love you @ijnej @ttobie @lvinnecour @nerikyle #terrorized #runiedlife This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorized by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns. This is for you too so you don't feel so alone. It even happens to people who seemingly have the resources to stop it too. This is for my ''team'' of agents, managers and lawyers who didn't do anything to help me. I forgive you though I hope you're happy, you know who you are. (sic)''

However, when a friend reached out to her in the comments section, the 40-year-old actress said she was not contemplating taking her own life but was ''heartbroken.''

She wrote: ''will call you when I feel like I can talk. I am not Suicidal. I am disappointed and heartbroken how little people care for other humans. (sic)''