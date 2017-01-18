Sources close to the prison drama claimed Taryn, who plays tough Tiffany 'Pennsatucky' Doggett on the show, had exited the series to focus on a new life in Hollywood, but she has hit back on Instagram, insisting the story is false.

"#quit #never ILove (sic) my squad!" she wrote. "Silly magazines but still love ya!"

Manning has been part of the hit drama's cast since 2013, and she'll be back as Pennsatucky when the show returns to Netflix this summer (17).

The actress recently confessed she is struggling to maintain her sobriety, revealing she is receiving help for her substance abuse issues.

The Orange is the New Black star has been working with a sober companion and therapists, while leaning on her friends to help her work through her issues. According to TMZ, the actress is unable to attend rehab because of her schedule, but she is grateful for the steps she is taking towards sobriety.

"I am truly grateful for what some may call hitting rock bottom," she told the website last year. "Some days it sucks and some days it sucks worse. I am not ashamed of this obstacle because I have accepted that it is OK to not be OK."

The 38-year-old also has support from her castmates as she works through the difficult time.

"I've never felt more accepted, forgiven, and supported than during this period of my life," she continued. "This is not easy."