Taryn Manning has experimented with women but she is ''not gay''.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star has admitted she ''loves'' and ''prefers'' guys but that hasn't stopped her having some fun in the past.

She said: ''I'm not gay, meaning I love men. I love gay people. I've experimented. It's good. I just prefer men.''

The 38-year-old star - who plays Tiffany Doggett in the Netflix series - admitted she is ''really sad'' that she and her mother are estranged, due to ''outside sources'', but is hopeful they will reconcile one day.

She said: ''I lost my mother, not from death. The hardest part is that my mom is still alive but we're estranged. It's really sad to watch a beautiful relationship crumble over BS.

''I feel really hopefully about things coming to an end that have been going on. I've lost a lot in my life.

''That is one of my biggest things, to reconcile with my family and for them to understand my side.''

Taryn and her brother also suffer from similar problems, but she feels fairly confident her relationship with her family will come good again.

Speaking on web series PEOPLE Now, she added: ''The only way you can start with reconciliation is forgiving yourself.

''And that's number one, as cliche as that sounds. It's the most cliche, kind of nerdy thing. Like, 'You can't love anybody until you love yourself.' But it's true, you really can't.

''Forgiveness is another form of letting go. I think letting someone go and truly meaning it, it's a boomerang and they come back around. Because true love always comes back around. And family love should come back around.''