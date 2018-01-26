American actress Taryn Manning has admitted she was annoyed to learn that her dress for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards cost just $200.
The 39-year-old actress - who stars as Tiffany Doggett in the comedy-drama series 'Orange Is the New Black' - donned a black dress for the annual awards bash in Los Angeles, but she was shocked to find out that her outfit cost a relatively paltry $200.
Speaking to a TMZ reporter about her dress, Taryn said: ''My $200 dress, is that what you said?''
And the reporter replied: ''Yeah, it's cool.''
The actress was unimpressed to learn about the cost of her outfit, insisting that it wasn't as ''cool'' as the reporter had suggested.
Responding to the journalist's comments, Taryn said: ''No, it's not [cool]. It's wack that my stylist didn't tell me that.
''Now everyone else can afford it, that's what's cool about it, but it still sucks for me ... I want to be in like a superstar gown ... So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.''
Meanwhile, one of Taryn's first movie roles came opposite pop star Britney Spears in 'Crossroads', and she previously hailed the blonde beauty as ''the best''.
She shared: ''Of course, I want Britney Spears everywhere you can see her. She's the best.
''She's such a good actor that I feel like they could do anything with her. I was so impressed working with her I was like - she's just very sincere in her acting, you know? It's like everyone wanted to maybe hope that she's not gonna be good, but she was great.''
