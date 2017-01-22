Taron Egerton will quit 'Robin Hood' if he has to wear tights.

The 27-year-old actor wants his version of the heroic outlaw - who he will portray in a 2018 origins story - to have a ''rock 'n' roll'' edge and won't be donning the tight-fitting green garments traditionally associated with the character.

He said: ''The moment someone presents me with a pair of tights, I'm calling it quits.

''It's going to have a rock 'n' roll quality to it.

''I'm not sure that anybody has completely nailed Robin Hood yet. I'm quietly hoping this is the one that's going to get it right - and it's going to do it without any tights.''

Tarin - who admits his Robin is ''highly flawed and not even that likeable'' - was hesitant to even look at the script for the movie as he wasn't sure whether there was a ''need'' for a new take on the tale.

He admitted to Total Film magazine: ''When I was first sent the script I was hesitant to even engage with it.

''I think there's a very large question mark over whether the world needs another 'Robin Hood'.

''But it's completely revisionist. Very dark and very character-driven.

''It's fairly unrecognisable as a period film.''

The 'Kingsman' actor stars alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John in the movie, and promised their friendship makes the film worth watching.

He teased: ''The dynamic between those characters in this is really interesting.

''And I can't imagine anyone better in the role. It's all pretty exciting at the moment.''