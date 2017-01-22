Taron Egerton has promised his 'Robin Hood' movie will be ''rock 'n' roll'' and has vowed not to wear tights.
Taron Egerton will quit 'Robin Hood' if he has to wear tights.
The 27-year-old actor wants his version of the heroic outlaw - who he will portray in a 2018 origins story - to have a ''rock 'n' roll'' edge and won't be donning the tight-fitting green garments traditionally associated with the character.
He said: ''The moment someone presents me with a pair of tights, I'm calling it quits.
''It's going to have a rock 'n' roll quality to it.
''I'm not sure that anybody has completely nailed Robin Hood yet. I'm quietly hoping this is the one that's going to get it right - and it's going to do it without any tights.''
Tarin - who admits his Robin is ''highly flawed and not even that likeable'' - was hesitant to even look at the script for the movie as he wasn't sure whether there was a ''need'' for a new take on the tale.
He admitted to Total Film magazine: ''When I was first sent the script I was hesitant to even engage with it.
''I think there's a very large question mark over whether the world needs another 'Robin Hood'.
''But it's completely revisionist. Very dark and very character-driven.
''It's fairly unrecognisable as a period film.''
The 'Kingsman' actor stars alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John in the movie, and promised their friendship makes the film worth watching.
He teased: ''The dynamic between those characters in this is really interesting.
''And I can't imagine anyone better in the role. It's all pretty exciting at the moment.''
OK Go are warning us of 'bad people on the rise'.
Depp received the Favourite Movie Icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, and thanked fans for standing by him through a turbulent...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...