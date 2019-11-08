Taron Egerton ''wasn't happy on set'' when he made 'Robin Hood' and was very disappointed with the movie that was released.

The 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' actor starred in the 2018 medieval adventure movie - inspired by the English folklore tale about Robin who steals from the rich to feed the poor - alongside Jamie Foxx, but it was panned by critics and flopped at the box office.

Taron has now admitted that it ended up being a different movie to the one he signed up for and he didn't enjoy shooting the project.

In an interview with Variety, Taron said: ''It was absolutely not the movie I signed up to make. It was pitched to me in a different way. I think it was made by committee and it lost its vision. I wasn't very happy on set. I didn't have a very happy time making it.''

Since the disappointment of 'Robin Hood', the 29-year-old year actor has been tipped for an Oscar for his portrayal of Sir Elton John in 'Rocketman', but admits that he doesn't ''feel like'' a film star and that Hollywood is ''very far away'' for him.

He said: ''It doesn't feel like my life. My heart still flutters when I land in LA - and this is my tenth trip here this year. It still has kind of a twilight, heady magic to it. It still feels like something very far away.''

Taron also opened up on performing with Elton and believes he has got more relaxed the more times than have sung with each other.

He explained: ''You watch the four times I've sung with him, you can see me getting progressively more relaxed. You can see it! From 'Tiny Dancer' at the Oscars party, where I'm quivering and then the next time would have been at Cannes, where I'm a little bit relaxed - probably with the help of a few French beers.

''And then I went out and sang 'Your Song' with him at the start of the UK leg of his tour in Brighton. And then last week, 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' at the Greek (in Hollywood).''