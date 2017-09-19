Taron Egerton would love to be the next James Bond.

The 27-year-old actor has been touted as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig as 007 following his starring role in the two 'Kingsman' movies, and Taron has admitted he would have no hesitation in accepting the role if it was offered to him.

Asked whether he'd be interested in the part of Bond, Taron replied: ''If I was asked, yeah. Amazing. Amazing - of course!''

Taron plays the role of Eggsy, a Kingsman secret agent, in the Matthew Vaughn-directed movies.

And he says Eggsy is a nice ''alternative'' to the more slick Bond.

Speaking at the premiere of his new movie in London's Leicester Square on Monday (18.09.17), he told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I don't know how much better [Eggsy] is ... I think he's quite a nice alternative.

''Bond is, you know, eternally super cool and clean cut and sharp. Eggsy is too, but Eggsy doesn't always get it right and I think that's the fun of Eggsy.

''I think that's the fun of Eggsy. He's not quite formed yet. Maybe one day he'll be James Bond but, for now, he isn't.''

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' boasts a star-studded cast that also includes the likes of Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong and Jeff Bridges, and Taron was thrilled to appear alongside such talented performers.

He shared: ''Amazing, I think we've got five Oscar winners in this film, all playing very wacky, very unlikely roles. So yeah, it's great.''