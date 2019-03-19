Taron Egerton just wants to make Sir Elton John ''happy'' with 'Rocketman'.

The 29-year-old actor has transformed into the iconic singer for the biopic about his life and career and the 'Kingsman: Secret Service' actor has confessed that he doesn't want to know'' when the musician watches the film but he really wants Elton, 71, to be pleased with his portrayal of him.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' he said: ''He's so universally loved, and I just want to make him happy really. Just getting over the pressure of it and having a good time.''

Host James then inquired as to when Elton will see it, and Taron quickly laughed and replied: ''I don't want to know!''

Music producer Giles Martin previously revealed that his friend Elton is more than happy with Taron's takes on his most famous songs for the film, even though he hasn't yet seen the final edit of the movie.

Giles - who worked on the music on the upcoming movie - revealed: ''Elton said, 'I don't think I have heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.' And the great thing about Elton, he wants Taron's interpretation for the songs.''

In a teaser trailer for the movie, director Dexter Fletcher also echoed Giles' statement, saying: ''Taron is actually singing in the film and he's so convincing. His voice is incredible. Taron is an actor of incredible range.''