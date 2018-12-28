Raon Egerton is ''pleased'' with 'Robin Hood' but wishes it felt more ''grown up'', as it did in an early edit.
Taron Egerton wishes 'Robin Hood' hadn't lost some of it's more ''grown up'' scenes.
The 29-year-old actor portrays the title character in director Otto Bathurst's new adaptation of the classic tale - which also features the likes of Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet and Jamie Foxx as Little John - and thought he's pleased with the fast-paced thriller, he admitted he has ''mourned'' some of the more serious subjects that were cut from the finished film.
He said ''I'm pleased with it. It's much quicker than I thought it would be - it moves very fast and it's very entertaining.
''Maybe there are some character moments that have gone by the wayside that I mourned slightly.
''Like, originally, there's a little more racial tension early on between me and Jamie, which I thought made it feel more grown-up.
''But we set out to make a high-octane thrill ride and I think Otto's pulled that off.''
While Taron enjoyed making the movie, he admitted it was ''daunting'' taking on such an iconic role.
He said ''It was daunting. This is the first time I've stepped into the role of a heroic figure who's so established, like a superhero.
''It was nerve-wracking but I felt I could make it my own a little bit.''
The actor was particularly keen to show the ''vulnerable'' side of the character
He said: ''I wanted to show that side of him and while I love watching guys like The Rock and Bruce Willis in action movie like this, you don't see them being very vulnerable when they're playing those larger-than-life heroes.
''So I wanted to show the boy within.
''Having said that, I'd f***ing kill to work with The Rock.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...