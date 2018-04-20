Welsh actor Taron Egerton is set to star as Sir Elton John in 'Rocketman'.
Taron Egerton is to star as Sir Elton John in 'Rocketman'.
The 28-year-old actor has been linked to the starring role in the biopic for a number of months and, according to Variety, he has clinched a deal that will see him play the part of the chart-topping musician.
The Dexter Fletcher-directed film will chart Elton's emergence on the music scene in the 1970s, with Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films poised to produce the movie, with the help of Elton and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish.
Taron and Matthew, 47, have previously worked together on the 'Kingsman' franchise and the 'Eddie the Eagle' movie, while Dexter helmed the film about the British skier at the Winter Olympics.
Elton, 71, made a cameo appearance in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' last year, and Taron admitted to being starstruck by the musician.
The actor - who plays Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in the spy movie - met Sir Elton while he was shooting his cameo appearance in the film, and Taron found the encounter difficult to comprehend.
He shared: ''I didn't get to spend that much time with him, but we had one lovely conversation. He's such an icon that you almost forget he is a real person.
''I still haven't processed that I met him.''
Taron explained that Elton was lined up to star in the first 'Kingsman' movie back in 2014, and the success of that film convinced him to appear in the sequel.
Taron said: ''He was originally supposed to be in the first film. Matthew wanted him and for whatever reason he wasn't able to do it or wasn't sure he wanted to.
''And then Elton and his partner David were huge fans of the first one. And obviously Elton likes a show and a bit of theatricality.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...