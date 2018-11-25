Welsh star Taron Egerton thinks he's a better archer than Jennifer Lawrence.
Taron Egerton thinks he's a better archer than Jennifer Lawrence.
The 29-year-old actor stars as Robin Hood in the new Otto Bathurst-directed movie about the legendary outlaw, and Taron believes that his skills with the bow and arrow are probably superior to those of the Oscar-winning actress, who starred as Katniss Everdeen in the 'Hunger Games' franchise.
Asked about his archery skills, Taron shared: ''I'm not sure if I picked it up now, I would be as good as I was 18 months or two years ago.
''I think it's one of those things that probably requires a certain amount of doing it every day. But she's been out of it even longer, so maybe.''
Taron actually revealed he wasn't a fan of the 'Hunger Games' novels, written by Suzanne Collins, on which the money-spinning movies were based.
But the Welsh star also conceded he could never write a book of his own.
He told the Belfast Telegraph newspaper: ''I read 'Hunger Games' a few years ago, in my 20s.
''I found them page-turners, but I wouldn't describe them as having an abundance of substance.
''Listen to me, the f***ing literary critic. Far be it from me to criticise, I couldn't write a book to save my life.''
Meanwhile, Taron revealed that his new movie is unlike any previous incarnation of the Robin Hood story.
The actor - who stars alongside Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan in the film - explained: ''None of us wanted to make a Robin Hood movie that people have seen before.
''There's no mullets. I liked the idea of doing a version of a very famous hero but giving him some real vulnerability and wobbliness.
''They are the things that I find really interesting.
''Someone who is not coping is far more emotionally affecting than Superman, who does it all perfectly unless there is a bit of green rock.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...