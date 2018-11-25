Taron Egerton thinks he's a better archer than Jennifer Lawrence.

The 29-year-old actor stars as Robin Hood in the new Otto Bathurst-directed movie about the legendary outlaw, and Taron believes that his skills with the bow and arrow are probably superior to those of the Oscar-winning actress, who starred as Katniss Everdeen in the 'Hunger Games' franchise.

Asked about his archery skills, Taron shared: ''I'm not sure if I picked it up now, I would be as good as I was 18 months or two years ago.

''I think it's one of those things that probably requires a certain amount of doing it every day. But she's been out of it even longer, so maybe.''

Taron actually revealed he wasn't a fan of the 'Hunger Games' novels, written by Suzanne Collins, on which the money-spinning movies were based.

But the Welsh star also conceded he could never write a book of his own.

He told the Belfast Telegraph newspaper: ''I read 'Hunger Games' a few years ago, in my 20s.

''I found them page-turners, but I wouldn't describe them as having an abundance of substance.

''Listen to me, the f***ing literary critic. Far be it from me to criticise, I couldn't write a book to save my life.''

Meanwhile, Taron revealed that his new movie is unlike any previous incarnation of the Robin Hood story.

The actor - who stars alongside Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan in the film - explained: ''None of us wanted to make a Robin Hood movie that people have seen before.

''There's no mullets. I liked the idea of doing a version of a very famous hero but giving him some real vulnerability and wobbliness.

''They are the things that I find really interesting.

''Someone who is not coping is far more emotionally affecting than Superman, who does it all perfectly unless there is a bit of green rock.''