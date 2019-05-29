Taron Egerton says Sir Elton John keeps sending him 'Rocketman' reviews.

The 29-year-old actor stars as the iconic musician in the biographical movie, and has said that whilst he usually avoids reading reviews regardless of if they're positive or negative, the musician himself can't resist emailing them over to him ''every day''.

Asked if he looks at the reviews for his movies, Taron said: ''So I try to avoid reviews, but Elton sends me them every day. Every day. I mean he's sort of vetting my reviews, I'm sure there are bad ones that he's not sending, but yeah. He emails them to me. It's the same title every time, 'And another one'.''

Taron has formed a close friendship with Elton since landing the role, and said the 'Your Song' hitmaker, 72, wrote him a ''very beautiful note'' before they premiered the movie at Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he said: ''I love him. And he wrote me a very beautiful note on the day of the Cannes premiere, and he said: 'We're cut from the same cloth, and I hope I'm here for many years to come to be your touchstone.'''

Meanwhile, Taron previously revealed he lived with Elton for a while to research the star before the film was made.

He said: ''I spent a fair bit of time with him before we started shooting. He didn't come on set, thank God, I'd have found that really hard. But I went and stayed with him before we started shooting and he let me read his diaries and I hung out with him and got to ask him thing ... which certainly protects me a bit.

''He lends a bit of an air of authenticity and it gives this a bit of a seal of approval really, which is great. I still speak to him once or twice a week now. He's very in my life. It's nice ... and a bit f***ing surreal!''