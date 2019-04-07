Taron Egerton worries 'Rocketman' is ''doomed to fail'' because it will be compared with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
Taron Egerton worries 'Rocketman' is ''doomed to fail''.
The 29-year-old actor portrays Sir Elton John in the upcoming biopic and though his only concern was to make a ''good film'', he knows it will be compared with award-winning Queen movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
He told Britain's GQ magazine: ''I often feel a bit like we're doomed to fail by comparison. Because we'll always be the guys who came after. But such is life. You know all I care about? That it's a good film.''
The movie's producer is Elton's husband David Furnish, and he admitted the project was in the works for over 12 years but it took the success of musicals such as 'La La Land' and 'The Greatest Showman' for it to come to fruition.
He said: ''Everything in the film business takes a while and we're lucky that right now there's a real appetite for cinema that has music at its heart. During the time when we were developing our film, the industry was geared towards big blockbusters - superhero movies and tent-pole movies. We didn't fit into that box...
''We kept our heads down and worked away, but really it wasn't until 'La La Land' cleaned up on the awards circuit and became a huge, buzzed-about film that we realised there was an audience for these kinds of stories.
''The key to that was someone taking contemporary music and bringing it to life cinematically. They found a connection with the audience. You can see it in 'The Greatest Showman' too [and] 'A Star Is Born'. Hollywood's the sort of town that, because everything is so expensive, people like to get an indication that something's really going to fly.''
One of the reasons why Taron was cast was his singing ability, but he's modest about his talents.
He said: ''That's the calling card for the film, I suppose. That's kind of been the root of everything, the fact that I can just about hold a tune. I'm probably being... I love it, but... I just hope I'm good.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...