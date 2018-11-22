Taron Egerton had to ''take a moment'' during the filming of 'Robin Hood', because he was so exhausted from his work on 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.
The 29-year-old actor wrapped filming on the 2017 'Kingsman' sequel - in which he reprised his role as main character Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin - just days before the new retelling of the classic folk tale started shooting.
And his 'Robin Hood' co-star Jamie Foxx - who plays Robin's mentor John alongside Taron as the titular outlaw - has said the young actor had to step back from the film set because shooting two ''tough long shoots'' back to back had left him exhausted.
Jamie told CinemaBlend.com: ''He came from a tough, long shoot from the Kingsman[sequel], and he comes in to another tough long shoot. He had to take a moment, and we had to rally around him. I was like, 'Hey, you know what? Take your time. Whatever you've got to do, we're here for you.'
''Because we know. A lot of times, people take for granted our business, but he had a lot on his shoulders. To see him work through it, to see him push through, he had an injury, it really spoke to his character as a young guy.''
It isn't the first time the 50-year-old Hollywood veteran has praised Taron's work ethic either, as he previously dubbed him as one of the most talented people in the industry.
He said: ''Listen, we had a great time. This man is one of the most talented people you will ever see.''
'Robin Hood' - which was directed by Otto Bathurst and featured Leonardo DiCaprio as a producer - was released earlier this week.
