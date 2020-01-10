Taron Egerton regrets snubbing Sir Elton John in his Golden Globes speech.

The 30-year-old star scooped the Best Actor in a Musical accolade for his portrayal of the music legend at Sunday's (05.01.20) ceremony, and admitted he accidentally forgot to mention the 'Honky Cat' singer as he collected his award because he was so flustered and overwhelmed by his win.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, he confessed: ''I left Elton John hanging when I was winning an award for playing Elton John. I do regret that.

''But you know what, you aren't in your right mind in that moment.''

Taron added how he believes he made the ''faux pas'' as he doesn't have experience of landing gongs.

He said: ''I also made the great faux pas of not thanking the HPFA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) who vote on the Golden Globes. You are just not thinking straight.

''I haven't had a great deal of practice at winning awards. I didn't nail it but it was a great moment regardless.''

Fortunately, Elton forgave him.

He quipped: ''He was fine. The rest of the award show we were holding hands beneath the table.''

Taron also confessed that he was nervous before the ceremony and that he was also expecting Eddie Murphy to claim the prize for 'Dolemite Is My Name'.

He said: ''I would love to play it cool but the fact of the matter is there are quite a few hours of sitting there before it happens.

''And about an hour before my girlfriend said: 'Are you OK?' And I said: 'Honestly, I don't know how much more of this I can handle.'

''I had kind of convinced myself that Eddie Murphy was going to win it anyway. Because everyone is so thrilled he is back - and it's Eddie Murphy.''

Elton and his long-time songwriting partner and friend Bernie Taupin were also honoured with the Best Original Song prize for 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from the movie.