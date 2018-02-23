Taron Egerton has been recording songs to prepare for his role in the Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'.

The 28-year-old actor landed the role of the iconic singer-songwriter in the biopic, and he has been inside the famous Abbey Road recording studio in London, the Daily Mail reports.

Taron - who has collaborated with Vaughn on both the 'Kingsman' movies - has already showcased his singing abilities after performing the classic 'I'm Still Standing' as gorilla Johnny in the hit 2016 animation 'Sing'.

Both Taron and Elton also worked together on the 2017 'Kingsman' sequel 'The Golden Circle' after the singer had a small cameo as himself.

Taron is set to play an 18-year-old version of the 'Candle in the Wind' hitmaker while a younger actor will play him in his teens.

Lee Hall has penned the screenplay for the film, which will begin when Elton was still known as Reginald Dwight during his teenage years.

'Rocketman' will tell the story of Elton's latter days in the Royal Academy of Music, how he teamed up with Bernie Taupin - who has written the lyrics for many of the star's big hits, including 'Rocket Man' and 'Tiny Dancer' - and explore several of his scandals over the years.

Original, the role of Elton was supposed to go to Tom Hardy, who signed up for the part, but was replaced by Taron - who is a tenor specialist - after having problems staying on pitch

The 'Legend' star said in 2015: ''I'm not a singer. I have no idea really. I'm really trying because of 'Rocketman' but it's hard to open my mouth in that way.''

Meanwhile, Taron will next be seen alongside Jamie Foxx and Jamie Dornan in the new Robin Hood movie.