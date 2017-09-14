British hunk Taron Egerton revealed he was punched in the face by his 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' co-star Ed Holcroft while filming a fight sequence.
Taron Egerton was punched in the face by his co-star Ed Holcroft while filming 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.
The 27-year-old actor stars as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 hit movie and while filming the next instalment, Egerton was punched in the nose by Holcroft - who reprised his role as rival spy Charlie Hesketh.
Speaking to Shortlist Magazine, Egerton said: ''Ed punched me full-on in the nose at one point, which I was really p***ed off about, because it had been a long day.
''I mean, I don't want to demystify the thing too much but you know in those screen punches, it's all very much to do with angles.
''Ed didn't grasp that. Everyone re-watched it several times, my nose sort of going smash and wobble.
''It was tough. Ed's a very, very close friend but you know what, people think that was a fake cab or we used tricks, but no. A real cab.''
Egerton stars alongside Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Colin Firth - who is reprising his role as Harry Hart despite dying in the first movie.
After the filming the first movie, Egerton remained close friends with Firth and admitted he will still text him but joked the 57-year-old will always reply but depends how long he takes to do his tie.
He said: ''I seek his company outside of work, I think the world of him, I text him and ask how he's doing.
''I suppose it depends if his phone's next to him or it's take longer if he's doing his tie.''
Although shooting to fame in the first 'Kingsman' movie which became an international success the actor claims he wouldn't star in a film just because of the money.
He said: ''I don't think of a career chronology as a way to be happy, it's things like having this freedom to feel good about what I've done.
''I don't want to feel like I didn't do something because I was scared, and I don't want to do something purely because it pays the most dollars.
''Being able to make those decisions is what would make me happy.''
