Taron Egerton says 'Robin Hood: Origins' will be ''grittier and darker'' than previous film adaptations of the classic story.
Taron Egerton says 'Robin Hood: Origins' will be ''grittier and darker'' than previous film adaptations of the classic story.
The 27-year-old actor is set to take on the role of the titular heroic outlaw, and has promised that the action adventure feature will be ''less Robin Hood-y'' than the 2010 movie 'Robin Hood', starring Russell Crowe, and Kevin Costner's 1991 flick 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves'.
Speaking to ScreenRant.com, Taron said: ''I think it will be less self-reverential than the Robin Hoods that have come before. I think the problem with Robin Hood sometimes is that ... I love the Kevin Costner one and I think there were some great moments in the Russell Crowe one as well, but they're very, very, very 'Robin Hood-y'. Ours is less Robin Hood-y. It's grittier, it's darker, it's a Robin Hood for the 21st Century. If you've seen 'Peaky Blinders', you'll know something of the tone of it as it's the same director.''
It's not the first time Taron has spoken about the dark edge of the upcoming feature either, as he previously explained that his movie has an ''anti-establishment'' feel, and revealed that contrary to earlier editions, his Robin will be an imperfect character.
He said: ''This is really kind of dark and gritty and very funny too, but it's a real revisionist version of the story. There's no singing and riding through the glen in this; it's a real war movie.
''Quite an anti-establishment war movie, I would say ... It's dark. And Robin's not perfect in it, either, which is what I like about it. He's not a classic hero, he makes mistakes.''
'Robin Hood: Origins' - which also stars Jamie Foxx as Little John, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck - is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2018.
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...