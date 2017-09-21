Taron Egerton says 'Robin Hood: Origins' will be ''grittier and darker'' than previous film adaptations of the classic story.

The 27-year-old actor is set to take on the role of the titular heroic outlaw, and has promised that the action adventure feature will be ''less Robin Hood-y'' than the 2010 movie 'Robin Hood', starring Russell Crowe, and Kevin Costner's 1991 flick 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves'.

Speaking to ScreenRant.com, Taron said: ''I think it will be less self-reverential than the Robin Hoods that have come before. I think the problem with Robin Hood sometimes is that ... I love the Kevin Costner one and I think there were some great moments in the Russell Crowe one as well, but they're very, very, very 'Robin Hood-y'. Ours is less Robin Hood-y. It's grittier, it's darker, it's a Robin Hood for the 21st Century. If you've seen 'Peaky Blinders', you'll know something of the tone of it as it's the same director.''

It's not the first time Taron has spoken about the dark edge of the upcoming feature either, as he previously explained that his movie has an ''anti-establishment'' feel, and revealed that contrary to earlier editions, his Robin will be an imperfect character.

He said: ''This is really kind of dark and gritty and very funny too, but it's a real revisionist version of the story. There's no singing and riding through the glen in this; it's a real war movie.

''Quite an anti-establishment war movie, I would say ... It's dark. And Robin's not perfect in it, either, which is what I like about it. He's not a classic hero, he makes mistakes.''

'Robin Hood: Origins' - which also stars Jamie Foxx as Little John, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, and Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck - is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2018.