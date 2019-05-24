Taron Egerton feels ''incredibly privileged'' to play Sir Elton John.

The 29-year-old actor plays the music legend in 'Rocketman' and feels an incredible sense of pride at being able to portray the famous singer.

He told Digital Spy: ''I've left this process with a really strong friendship with an incredible man. I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of his life and I feel incredibly honoured to be entrusted with the great privilege of portraying him.''

Meanwhile, Elton previously spoke of how was very ''moved'' by Taron's portrayal of him in 'Rocketman' and admitted he was so ''blown away'' by seeing his story told on the big screen he couldn't help but shed a few tears.

He said: ''I never thought in my 73rd year that I'd be sitting here in Cannes with my own movie coming out; to be honest with you I was blown away. I cried the first time I saw it and I cried a lot this time.

''There are some very, very dark moments in the movie but the music lifts it out of the darkness and not only did he have to perform my life he had to sing my life and that's a double whammy. When I look at him singing and when I look at him acting, I'm not looking at Taron Egerton, I'm looking at me and so that's what moves me it's like 'This is me here.' I'm very, very proud of this movie, I'm proud of my life, I'm proud of him [Taron].

''I knew Taron could sing and as soon as I met him I felt that there was something special there. When I heard him sing 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' I was flabbergasted. I thought, 'God this so difficult to sing, this is just as good as my version really.'''