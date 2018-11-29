Actor Taron Egerton would never have believed he'd become an action hero.
Taron Egerton never thought he'd become an action hero.
The 'Kingsman' star admits he would have never believed he would be doing action movies because they can be ''quite gruelling and physical''.
He said: ''I don't think I scream action hero. I certainly enjoy it, but it's very hard work, and I often think it can be more fun to watch than it is to do, just in the sense that it can be quite gruelling and physical. For me I have to alter my body shape because I don't keep myself in incredible shape all year round. Not that I'm in incredible shape now, but I'm okay.''
And the 29-year-old actor believes his role as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' helped him land a part in 'Robin Hood'.
He added: ''When they were considering people, they needed someone who had some experience of being physical as it's a very physical role. I certainly felt that walking into this I had had some experience of action and stunt work, and it served me well ... I've done my thousand hours of that now.''
Whilst the movie looked fun to shoot, Taron admits it wasn't as easy as it looked.
He told Sky News: ''We were in Hungary in the middle of winter and it's tough. Making that kind of movie, it looks fun but actually you've got horses, you've got bows and arrows, you've got stuff going on, and it's a lot of moving pieces and you're always pushing the budget to the max and you're always stretched.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...