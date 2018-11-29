Taron Egerton never thought he'd become an action hero.

The 'Kingsman' star admits he would have never believed he would be doing action movies because they can be ''quite gruelling and physical''.

He said: ''I don't think I scream action hero. I certainly enjoy it, but it's very hard work, and I often think it can be more fun to watch than it is to do, just in the sense that it can be quite gruelling and physical. For me I have to alter my body shape because I don't keep myself in incredible shape all year round. Not that I'm in incredible shape now, but I'm okay.''

And the 29-year-old actor believes his role as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' helped him land a part in 'Robin Hood'.

He added: ''When they were considering people, they needed someone who had some experience of being physical as it's a very physical role. I certainly felt that walking into this I had had some experience of action and stunt work, and it served me well ... I've done my thousand hours of that now.''

Whilst the movie looked fun to shoot, Taron admits it wasn't as easy as it looked.

He told Sky News: ''We were in Hungary in the middle of winter and it's tough. Making that kind of movie, it looks fun but actually you've got horses, you've got bows and arrows, you've got stuff going on, and it's a lot of moving pieces and you're always pushing the budget to the max and you're always stretched.''