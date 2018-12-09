Taron Egerton is scared of horses after being thrown off one on the set of 'Robin Hood'.
Taron Egerton is ''quite nervous'' around horses and was thrown by one of the beasts on the set of 'Robin Hood'.
The 29-year-old actor had to learn to ride for his title role in 'Robin Hood' and he found it very ''challenging'', especially after being thrown off one of the creatures at the beginning of his lessons.
He shared with Empire magazine: ''Learning to ride was probably the most challenging thing. I'm actually quite nervous of horses and they sense that. I like things that I'm perched on the top of to be reliable and solid. I was thrown off the horse in the first couple of weeks, which was pretty intense.
''But that's the joy of being an actor - having these new challenges to mount. Quite literally in this case.''
Taron also endured more ''challenging'' preparations in the form of archery.
He said: ''I trained in traditional Saracen archery with a recurve bow. You load alternating arrows on the opposite side of the bow, which allows you to hold another four in your hand at any one time, fire them, grab another four and repeat fire.
''I was taught by a Danish guy, Lars Anderson - he's quite a stern taskmaster.
''We spent quite a few hours together. It was very challenging.''
Taron had a slightly easier time with the fight scenes, thanks to his role in spy franchise 'Kingsman', but he still got accidentally hit on a few occasions.
He said: ''There's quite a lot of hand-to-hand combat in the film.
''It's something I've done a lot of with 'Kingsman'. It's essentially choreography, the trick is making it edgy and like it's the first time you've done it - that involves a lot of rehearsal beforehand to make sure you can do it safely and also make it look real. I've been hit in the face many times.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...