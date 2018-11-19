Taron Egerton thought Kevin Spacey was an ''audacious flirt'' when they worked together on 'Billionaire Boys Club'.
Taron Egerton thought Kevin Spacey was an ''audacious flirt''.
The 29-year-old star worked with the disgraced actor - who has disappeared from public life after being accused by sexual misconduct last October by Anthony Rapp, prompting multiple accusations from other men - on 'Billionaire Boys Club' and though his co-star could be overly friendly, he was never ''inappropriate'' towards him.
Asked about the movie, which was shot in 2015 and flopped on release this year, he said: ''I'll happily talk to you about that. In some respects the movie didn't turn out as strong as it could have done. That's me being totally candid. There was a lot of jargon about investments and figures. An audience doesn't go to the cinema for that, they go for character arc.
''It didn't quite come together in the way it should have. Which is really disappointing and horrible for all the talented people who worked on that film.
''And then there was Kevin Spacey's involvement. He was never inappropriate with me. There's a fine line, though, isn't there, between someone being an audacious flirt and being predatory? I thought he was the former. But it's sad that his professional demise threw such a shadow over our film.''
Though Taron admitted he's been subjected to advances from ''flirty older blokes'' in the past, he never felt ''threatened'' by anyone and thinks it is ''unacceptable'' that Spacey has allegedly made others feel uncomfortable.
Asked if he knows anyone affected by his alleged antics, he told the Sunday Telegraph magazine: ''No. On the surface level, he's flirty. He is not my first experience of a flirty older bloke.
''Even from the age of 17 or 18, I've experienced that and I've never felt threatened by that, although [Spacey] obviously has made some people feel threatened, and that's unacceptable.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...