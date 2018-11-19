Taron Egerton thought Kevin Spacey was an ''audacious flirt''.

The 29-year-old star worked with the disgraced actor - who has disappeared from public life after being accused by sexual misconduct last October by Anthony Rapp, prompting multiple accusations from other men - on 'Billionaire Boys Club' and though his co-star could be overly friendly, he was never ''inappropriate'' towards him.

Asked about the movie, which was shot in 2015 and flopped on release this year, he said: ''I'll happily talk to you about that. In some respects the movie didn't turn out as strong as it could have done. That's me being totally candid. There was a lot of jargon about investments and figures. An audience doesn't go to the cinema for that, they go for character arc.

''It didn't quite come together in the way it should have. Which is really disappointing and horrible for all the talented people who worked on that film.

''And then there was Kevin Spacey's involvement. He was never inappropriate with me. There's a fine line, though, isn't there, between someone being an audacious flirt and being predatory? I thought he was the former. But it's sad that his professional demise threw such a shadow over our film.''

Though Taron admitted he's been subjected to advances from ''flirty older blokes'' in the past, he never felt ''threatened'' by anyone and thinks it is ''unacceptable'' that Spacey has allegedly made others feel uncomfortable.

Asked if he knows anyone affected by his alleged antics, he told the Sunday Telegraph magazine: ''No. On the surface level, he's flirty. He is not my first experience of a flirty older bloke.

''Even from the age of 17 or 18, I've experienced that and I've never felt threatened by that, although [Spacey] obviously has made some people feel threatened, and that's unacceptable.''