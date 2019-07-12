Taron Egerton is ''good mates'' with 'Love Island' narrator Iain Stirling.

The 29-year-old actor is a fan of the ITV2 dating reality show and although he hasn't been able to keep up with the current series he has been keeping up with comedian Iain who he thinks is ''hilarious''.

Speaking at the launch of the new flagship Microsoft Store in London on Thursday night (11.07.19), he said: ''I haven't watched this season of 'Love Island'. I watched last season religiously to the extent that I would watch it on my phone after my girlfriend had fallen asleep because she's not a huge fan.

''I'm quite good mates with Iain Stirling though who commentates it. I think I'm meeting him next week. He's hilarious. That's how I discovered him and then saw him, I discovered him listening to his voice on 'Love Island' last year and then we recently became friends which is quite cool.''

Taron was catapulted to fame by his role as spy Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in the 2014 film 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and the 2017 sequel 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' and he is looking forward to concluding his character's story with a third film which he is very excited about.

Speaking to UK radio show Heart Breakfast, he said: ''My understanding is that sort of half way through next year I think we're going to embark on a conclusion to the Eggsy trilogy. Which is super-exciting, you know. I mean by the time we start filming that one I will be 30 and I got the role when I was 23!''

The British actor went on to address speculation that he is going to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, who owned the rights to Marvel's X-Men characters.

Although Taron would jump at the chance to play the claw-wielding mutant, he insists it's just a rumour at the moment.

He said: ''That one I think is just a rumour. As far as I'm aware it's unfounded. I don't know if I'm quite grisly enough. I mean if the people at Marvel think I am then great, let's go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere.''

Taron was at the Microsoft Store to take part in a live stream of 'Fortnite' in which he pitted his shooting skills against other gamers and the 'Rocketman' star also took time out to pose for selfies with fans and check out the brand new three-floor store.

And he wasn't the only celebrity to take part in a live stream in the gaming lounge.

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling and retired former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch took part in a 'FIFA 19' stream and even played against one another.

Raheem also tested his driving skills on the Forza McLaren racing experience, a modified McLaren Senna Hypercar which has been modified to allow visitors to test their skills for a special lap on 'Forza Motorsport 7'.

'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' actor John Boyega also came down to the store to show off his abilities on racing title 'Forza Horizon 4' on the Xbox Showcase Live stream.