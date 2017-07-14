Taron Egerton is in talks to play Sir Elton John in a movie about the singer's life.

The 27-year-old actor has entered into discussions with 'Rocketman' director Dexter Fletcher and producer Matthew Vaughn about taking on the high-profile role, which was originally handed to Tom Hardy four years ago.

A source close to the production told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''The public likes a flawed genius. And don't forget new generations are being introduced to songs he wrote decades ago.

''Plus, there's the work he did on Disney's The Lion King, Billy Elliot and all those albums and all that touring.''

John stars as a fictionalised version of himself in Egerton's forthcoming film 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle', which is directed by Vaughn.

The filmmaker is keen to fast-track 'Rocketman' after chatting about the project with the 'Candle in the Wind' hitmaker in between takes for the sequel.

Lee Hall has penned the screenplay for the film, which will begin when John was still known as Reginald Dwight during his teenage years.

It will tell the story of his latter days in the Royal Aacademy of Music, how he teamed up with Bernie Taupin - who has written the lyrics for many of the star's big hits, including 'Rocket Man' and 'Tiny Dancer' - and explore several of his scandals over the years.

Since Hardy signed up for the role he has admitted having problems staying on pitch, while Egerton is a tenor specialist so it is not thought he would have any trouble with the singing parts of the movie.

The 'Legend' star said in 2015: ''I'm not a singer. I have no idea really. I'm really trying because of Rocketman but it's hard to open my mouth in that way.''

It is not known if Hardy has stepped aside from the role or not but earlier this year he gave an update on his status in 'Rocketman' saying the movie is on a ''waiting status''.