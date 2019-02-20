Sir Elton John was impressed by Taron Egerton's singing abilities on the set of 'Rocketman'.
The 29-year-old actor transformed into the 'Crocodile Rock' singer for the new biopic about his life and Elton was incredibly impressed by Taron's singing efforts.
Music producer Giles Martin said: Elton said I don't think I have heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron. And the great thing about Elton, he wants Taron's interpretation for the songs.''
In a teaser trailer for the movie, director Dexter Fletcher added: ''Taron is actually singing in the film and he's so convincing. His voice is incredible. Taron is an actor of incredible range.''
Taron had previously admitted he was relishing the challenge of playing the iconic musician.
The 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' star shared in 2017: ''I'm going to be playing Elton John in a musical. I'm really excited to talk about it. It's something that I've been so, so excited about.
''Elton's production company and Matthew Vaughn's production company - who made 'Kingsman' - are planning a musical, fantasy, not quite biopic, about the early years of Elton John. It's going to feature his songs and I'm going to do the old acting and singing.''
And Taron was excited to sing for real in the movie.
He shared: ''I'm going to do it all. I'm going to do it on set as well. We're going to use a variety of techniques but I will always be singing on set. No miming. I'm just not interested in doing it that way.''
