Taron Egerton idolises his 'Kingsman co-star Colin Firth.

The 27-year-old star is in awe of Firth and admits he finds it impossible to hide his admiration for the Oscar-winning actor.

He said: ''I think even if I tried to pretend that I don't like Colin, I wouldn't get very far.

''I've seen so many shots of me looking like I want to marry him.

''He's just every bit as affable and pleasant and kind as he seems. He has this persona of being a landed gentry type, but he's very down-to-earth and sweet and cool.

''He's just a dad, a family man who occasionally pretends to be a super spy.''

As well as working with Colin in the spoof spy franchise, Taron's canine sidekick, JB the pug, will also be back for sequel 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle', and the Welsh actor enjoys shooting with the dog, though there is one drawback.

He explained: ''I like working with the pug. But you have to feed him bits of hot dog to make him do what you want and it makes your fingers stink. The pug I really love, the hot dolls, not so much.''

The Welsh actor - whose three-movie contract is rumoured to be in contention to be extended to six - loves working on the saga, but finds it tough to stay in shape.

He said: ''I try my best and exercise pretty much all the time, but in terms of leaving beer alone, I struggle a bit really.''

The upcoming sequel will also feature the likes of Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum and Halle Berry and Taron admitted it has the same feel as the first film, but with a few differences.

He told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''It's still very much a quintessentially British thing, but maybe a bit more Brits abroad this time.

''Maybe a bit more French Riviera. But it's still very much us in our immaculately tailored suits, but in the field, and yes there is an American element.''