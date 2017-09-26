Taron Egerton always felt he was perfectly suited to starring in the 'Kingsman' movies.

The 27-year-old actor plays the role of Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in the popular spy films, and Taron has admitted he thought his particular skill-set as an actor made him the ideal candidate for the role.

He explained: ''I knew what it was going to be [perfect] in a sense. I had an instinctive feeling it was going to be something quite special.

''I remember feeling like you look down a path in life and everything is going to be conditioned by it. I felt like the years following the part went in a different direction. If I had ever felt a sense of fate it was in that moment. I believe in good fortune.''

Taron conceded that other, more famous and more talented performers were keen on the role.

But he felt that, in this particular instance, he was the perfect actor for the part of Eggsy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he explained: ''There were people that were every bit as good of an actor, some that are better and plenty that are more famous than me, but I felt like I was the person to play this role.

''I never apologised for believing that I was absolutely the right person to play this part.''

And Taron admitted he's never felt so strongly about any of his other acting roles.

He said: ''I just knew. And I'm not really anything like Eggsy, there was just something where I knew I needed to do it.''