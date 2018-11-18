Taron Egerton doesn't want to play James Bond.

The 29-year-old actor shot to fame as trainee spy Gary 'Eggsy Unwin' in 'Kingsman' - a role he reprised in sequel 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' - and admitted that's made the iconic role ''less appealing'' to him, though he would still be ''honoured'' to be approached for the franchise.

He said of the possibility of playing Bond: ''Because I made my name in a spy-thriller franchise, it holds less appeal. Of course if Barbara Broccoli or whoever might be replacing her called, I would be honoured, but...''

But Taron is a big fan of the Bond films and looked to them for his research on 'Kingsman'.

He said: ''Moore is my favourite Bond. I think we borrowed more from him than any other.''

The 'Robin Hood' actor admitted having to diet for his role in 'Kingsman' was ''hell'' and he doesn't think he could have the discipline to be a full-time action star like 'Logan' actor Hugh Jackman' or 'Captain America's Chris Evans.

He told the Sunday Telegraph magazine: ''The bit I find horrific is not being able to eat. The training I love, always have, always will. Cardio just makes me feel great afterwards. I've already been today.

''But it's hell when I'm doing Kingsman because I love food for comfort, and beer for socialising and I can't do that at all.

''Those guys like Hugh Jackman and Chris Evans, who do it professionally year-round, they don't eat.

''They have days when they're just on chicken and veg.''

Taron has made a number of movies with his 'Kingsman' director Matthew Vaughn - who produced his upcoming Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' - and admitted he feels he owes his career to the filmmaker.

He said: ''Matthew, he does my f***ing head in!.

''Yes, I will reluctantly say I love him with every fibre of me. He and I have spent the best part of the last five years together and I will never escape the feeling that I owe him everything, because I do.''