Taron Egerton doesn't want to play James Bond because he's already worked on spy thrillers with the 'Kingsman' franchise.
Taron Egerton doesn't want to play James Bond.
The 29-year-old actor shot to fame as trainee spy Gary 'Eggsy Unwin' in 'Kingsman' - a role he reprised in sequel 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' - and admitted that's made the iconic role ''less appealing'' to him, though he would still be ''honoured'' to be approached for the franchise.
He said of the possibility of playing Bond: ''Because I made my name in a spy-thriller franchise, it holds less appeal. Of course if Barbara Broccoli or whoever might be replacing her called, I would be honoured, but...''
But Taron is a big fan of the Bond films and looked to them for his research on 'Kingsman'.
He said: ''Moore is my favourite Bond. I think we borrowed more from him than any other.''
The 'Robin Hood' actor admitted having to diet for his role in 'Kingsman' was ''hell'' and he doesn't think he could have the discipline to be a full-time action star like 'Logan' actor Hugh Jackman' or 'Captain America's Chris Evans.
He told the Sunday Telegraph magazine: ''The bit I find horrific is not being able to eat. The training I love, always have, always will. Cardio just makes me feel great afterwards. I've already been today.
''But it's hell when I'm doing Kingsman because I love food for comfort, and beer for socialising and I can't do that at all.
''Those guys like Hugh Jackman and Chris Evans, who do it professionally year-round, they don't eat.
''They have days when they're just on chicken and veg.''
Taron has made a number of movies with his 'Kingsman' director Matthew Vaughn - who produced his upcoming Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' - and admitted he feels he owes his career to the filmmaker.
He said: ''Matthew, he does my f***ing head in!.
''Yes, I will reluctantly say I love him with every fibre of me. He and I have spent the best part of the last five years together and I will never escape the feeling that I owe him everything, because I do.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...