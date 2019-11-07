Taron Egerton says he is ''baffled'' by rumours suggesting he will play Wolverine and claims that he would be ''more suited'' to other characters.
Taron Egerton doesn't think Wolverine is the right character for him to play.
The 'Rocketman' star has been linked to playing the Marvel mutant, but he is ''baffled'' by the rumours and believes he would be ''more suited'' to other characters.
Taron told Yahoo Movies: ''It's unfounded. The only morsel of truth to it is that I'm a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That's kind of it, really. I don't quite know where it comes from. I'm flattered but baffled by it.
''There's other characters that I think I'd be more suited to.''
Despite this, the 29-year-old admits that Wolverine would be a great character to play.
He said: ''If there's one you want to play, it's probably that one. I love the wildness of Logan, but I don't know... If the phone rang, I would be of course very, very open to it. But there's no truth to the rumours.''
Taron previously revealed that he would ''love'' to play Wolverine but it would depend on the plans that Disney have for the adamantium-clawed anti-hero.
He said: ''I love Marvel and I love the movies and I'd love the excuse to get in shape, I'd love to be a part of it, whether [Wolverine] is realistic or not, I don't know.''
The 'Kingsman' actor was also backed to play Wolverine by his 'Rocketman' co-star Jamie Bell, who described it as a ''natural next step'' for Taron.
Jamie said: ''He can play Elton John, why not? It's the natural next step. I'm sure he'd love to. Taron's great. Working with Taron, I'm not entirely sure what he can't do, so I'm sure he could probably do it - another string to his bow, as it were.''
