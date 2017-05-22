Taron Egerton has been left with cuts on his arm from learning archery on the set of 'Robin Hood: Origins'.

The 'Eddie the Eagle' star has been cast as the titular hero in the new Lionsgate movie about the popular English folk figure from the late-medieval period who stole from the rich to feed the poor and was a master with a bow and arrow.

However, Egerton is yet to match Robin's mastery of the weapon and keeps cutting his skin during practice sessions.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: ''We had a couple of weeks in Budapest learning archery. It's quite painful. The string on the bow keeps catching the skin on my arm and I've been cut to ribbons. I sound like a cry-baby. I'm getting better. I'm playing Robin Hood so I hope I become good at it!''

The 27-year-old actor - who will be reprising his role as Eggsy in the upcoming action sequel 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' - says he wants his interpretation of the iconic hero to have a ''rock 'n' roll'' edge and won't be donning the tight-fitting green tights associated with the character and made famous on the big screen by Errol Flynn in 1938's 'The Adventures of Robin Hood'.

Egerton is to star alongside Jamie Foxx as Little John, Eve Hewson as Maid Marion, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham in the movie.

Paul Anderson will also star in the film but his role has yet been revealed but it has been hinted it will be a dark character.

Filming has already began this year across different locations in Croatia and will be directed by Otto Bathurst and produced by Leonardo Dicaprio.

The character of Robin Hood has been brought to life on the big screen in many different formats including Disney's beloved 1973 animal animation, Kevin Costner's blockbuster adaptation 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' in 1991 and Russell Crowe's interpretation in 2010.

'Robin Hood: Origins' is slated for release in March 2018.