Taron Egerton has revealed that the script for a third 'Kingsman' film is ready and will conclude the story of British spy Eggsy.
Taron Egerton has confirmed that the script for the third 'Kingsman' film is ready.
The 'Rocketman' star can't say much but he has revealed that director Matthew Vaughn has a story ready to shoot and he can't wait to return to the role of Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin that kick-started his big screen career in 2014.
Speaking at Chicago Comic Con, he said: ''I'm not really allowed to say anything, but there is a script. It's a really neat idea. The plan, at the moment, is that we'd like to do another one, one more time.
''It was the role that kind of started my film career so I'm always going to feel, you know, a great fondness for the part. I would like to do one more because frankly, I'd like to say goodbye to him (Eggsy) in a befitting way and finish the trilogy.''
The next movie in the spy franchise will be 'The King's Man' which is a prequel set in the early 1900s and starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans.
It has a fictional story focused around the real life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment which for over a 100 years has included Kingsman as a unique rank and shows the early beginnings of the spy agency.
As well as completing Eggy's story as a trilogy, Vaughn is also planning a 'Kingsman' TV series and a Statesman film based on the American league of spies introduced in second movie 'The Golden Circle'.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...