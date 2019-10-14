Taron Egerton has confirmed that the script for the third 'Kingsman' film is ready.

The 'Rocketman' star can't say much but he has revealed that director Matthew Vaughn has a story ready to shoot and he can't wait to return to the role of Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin that kick-started his big screen career in 2014.

Speaking at Chicago Comic Con, he said: ''I'm not really allowed to say anything, but there is a script. It's a really neat idea. The plan, at the moment, is that we'd like to do another one, one more time.

''It was the role that kind of started my film career so I'm always going to feel, you know, a great fondness for the part. I would like to do one more because frankly, I'd like to say goodbye to him (Eggsy) in a befitting way and finish the trilogy.''

The next movie in the spy franchise will be 'The King's Man' which is a prequel set in the early 1900s and starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans.

It has a fictional story focused around the real life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment which for over a 100 years has included Kingsman as a unique rank and shows the early beginnings of the spy agency.

As well as completing Eggy's story as a trilogy, Vaughn is also planning a 'Kingsman' TV series and a Statesman film based on the American league of spies introduced in second movie 'The Golden Circle'.