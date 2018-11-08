Taron Egerton will sit out the next 'Kingsman' movie.

The 28-year-old actor - who plays Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in the spy movies - has confirmed he won't be appearing in the new film, but hasn't ruled out a return in the future.

He told Yahoo UK: ''I don't know how hot off the press this is, and I think I'm allowed to say it, but I'm not in the next Kingsman movie. That doesn't mean I won't be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we're still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn't involve me.''

Meanwhile, Taron previously revealed he relished the experience of working with Colin Firth on the first two movies and says he is ''affable and pleasant and kind as he seems''.

He shared: ''I think even if I tried to pretend that I don't like Colin, I wouldn't get very far. I've seen so many shots of me looking like I want to marry him. He's just every bit as affable and pleasant and kind as he seems ... He has this persona of being a landed gentry type, but he's very down-to-earth and sweet and cool. He's just a dad, a family man who occasionally pretends to be a super-spy.''

And Taron was starstruck when he met Sir Elton John on the set of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.

He shared: ''I didn't get to spend that much time with him, but we had one lovely conversation. He's such an icon that you almost forget he is a real person. I still haven't processed that I met him.''