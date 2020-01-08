Taron Egerton has purchased a £3 million home in London.

The 'Rocketman' star - who won a Golden Globe earlier this week for his portrayal of Sir Elton John in the biographical movie - has splashed out on the luxurious penthouse, which includes access to a pool and sauna, a gym that is equipped with personal trainers 24 hours a day as well as a juice bar. The home is also in the same development where the exclusive Soho House is situated and residents are also able to take advantage of a private on-site cinema, The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reports.

The penthouse has been renovated from an old BBC TV studio, which developers describe as ''a cultural icon and a landmark piece of modern architecture''.

In his Golden Globes speech, Taron admitted 'Rocketman' had ''changed his life''.

Speaking as he accepted the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture on Sunday (05.01.20), the 30-year-old actor said: ''I really wish I had written something. I'm so honoured to be nominated alongside legitimate icons and also Roman, who is the sweetest kid and it was an incredible performance in 'Jojo' and I'm incredibly honoured to be nominated with you too! This role has changed my life. It's been the best of my life. I am so proud of the film. Everyone standing up for Elton earlier, it's just such a joyous thing. We've loved every second.''

Taron dedicated the award to his mother and praised his co-stars Jamie Bell and Richard Madden, as well as thanking Elton, his husband David Furnish, and the 'Candle in the Wind' hitmaker's writing partner Bernie Taupin.

He said: ''Thank you, David, for allowing me to believe I was the man who was going to play your husband. Bernie Taupin for being a lovely man ... Finally to Elton John, thank you for the music and thank you for living a life less ordinary and thank you for being my friend.''