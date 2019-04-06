Taron Egerton is backing Richard Madden to be the next James Bond.

The 29-year-old actor has been linked with the role of the suave spy when Daniel Craig eventually steps down but he'd much rather see his 'Rocketman' co-star take the part.

He said:''I want Richard [Madden] to be the next Bond, end of.''

Taron became a household name after playing Eggsy Unwin in the 'Kingsman' franchise but he admitted he felt like an ''imposter'' in the movies because he didn't feel comfortable in the action world.

He told Britain's GQ magazine: ''Without ever wishing to seem ungrateful for the 'Kingsman' thing, as much as I love the films, especially the first, I will always feel like something of an impostor in that world.

''The 'guy', the 'bro', the 'stunt guy'. I've never been that guy. I'm just not. I'm the guy who was playing Seymour in 'Little Shop Of Horrors' when he was 17...

''I always felt more at home in a gay club than at a football match, far more at home.''

Richard recently admitted he is ''very flattered'' over speculation he'll be the next James Bond.

He said: ''Look, it's very flattering to be involved in that conversation. There are some films to be made, so who what will happen in the future.''

While Richard is staying coy on whether Bond will figure in his future, he admitted there have been ''lots of conversations happening'' about another season of 'Bodyguard'.

He said: ''We're talking about it. We're going to see what happens over the coming year. I think the character needs a break.

''I think he had a tough couple of months during the show. We'll see what happens.''