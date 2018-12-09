Taron Egerton and Kirsty Gallacher enjoyed a flirty night out in London on Friday (07.12.18).

The 'Rocketman' actor, 29, and the 42-year-old TV presenter spent the evening at a party in the English capital and were spotted leaving in a taxi together at 4am.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ''Kirsty seemed very taken with him. They were inseparable during the party and left together.''

Kirsty divorced rugby player Paul Sampson in 2014, while Taron split from girlfriend Emily Thomas last month.

He revealed that he decided to shave his head following the split and found it ''cathartic''.

He said: ''I found it quite liberating because I just finished the Elton John movie and had this awful hair. So, I shaved my hair cos they had thinned it right out and given me this bald patch.

''It was very cathartic and also, not to put a downer on things, I split up with my girlfriend not long ago and it weirdly felt a bit like reinvention... to sort of change the way I look.''

However, he claimed that he was wary about dating again in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

He said: ''Like a lot of people with a profile I was like, ''Holy s**t, what have I done since I was 18?''

''I have just become single again and I'm not in a place where I'm thinking about dating, but when I am, it will probably affect my thinking a bit. There are certainly situations where I avoid being alone with certain people.''