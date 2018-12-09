Taron Egerton and Kirsty Gallacher enjoyed a flirty night at a party in London before leaving together at 4am.
Taron Egerton and Kirsty Gallacher enjoyed a flirty night out in London on Friday (07.12.18).
The 'Rocketman' actor, 29, and the 42-year-old TV presenter spent the evening at a party in the English capital and were spotted leaving in a taxi together at 4am.
A source told the Sunday Mirror: ''Kirsty seemed very taken with him. They were inseparable during the party and left together.''
Kirsty divorced rugby player Paul Sampson in 2014, while Taron split from girlfriend Emily Thomas last month.
He revealed that he decided to shave his head following the split and found it ''cathartic''.
He said: ''I found it quite liberating because I just finished the Elton John movie and had this awful hair. So, I shaved my hair cos they had thinned it right out and given me this bald patch.
''It was very cathartic and also, not to put a downer on things, I split up with my girlfriend not long ago and it weirdly felt a bit like reinvention... to sort of change the way I look.''
However, he claimed that he was wary about dating again in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
He said: ''Like a lot of people with a profile I was like, ''Holy s**t, what have I done since I was 18?''
''I have just become single again and I'm not in a place where I'm thinking about dating, but when I am, it will probably affect my thinking a bit. There are certainly situations where I avoid being alone with certain people.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
Vera Brittain is an extraordinarily talented young woman who battles the odds to land herself...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...