'Empire' star Taraji P. Henson has urged women to ''eat with confidence'' because she insists ladies spent ''too much time'' deciding what to eat on a daily basis.
Taraji P. Henson has urged women to ''eat with confidence''.
The 'Empire' star - who plays outspoken mother Loretha 'Cookie' Lyon in the US drama TV series - believes ladies need to stop spending so much time a day deciding what is best for them to eat and have fewer ''feelings of guilt'' about what they consume on a regular basis.
The 46-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: ''statistics have shown that it takes the average woman 61 mins per day to make smart food choices. That is 15 days that we waste our energy on deciding what's best for us to eat or have feelings of guilt about what we ate. Transfer the negative to positive and take the guess work out when on the go grab
''Women we spend way too much time doubting our food choices!!!
Shout out to @SpecialK for rallying women to eat with confidence and #OWNIT. (sic)''
It's not the first time Taraji has helped people with their lifestyle choices.
Her fellow 'Empire' star Terrence Howard - who plays Cookie's ex, Lucious Lyon - admitted earlier this year that he lost 40lbs after the star was teasing him about his weight.
He said: ''Taraji was making so much fun of me at work about gaining weight. She was like, 'Do you really want to look like this the rest of your career?' ''
The actor started running five miles every morning and went on a ''no carbs, no salt, no sugar'' diet.
Gendry has been living under Cersei Lannister's nose for quite some time now.
The director would love to take the films in a different direction.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...
Every great filmmaker is allowed one bad film. For David Fincher, his first was his...