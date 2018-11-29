Taraji P. Henson went vegan to prevent ''stomach cancer''.

The 48-year-old actress has enjoyed a plant-based diet - meaning she's cut out meat and all other animal products including diary and eggs - for several months after a doctor told her the stomach pains she was experiencing whilst on the set of 'The Best of Enemies' this summer could be the start of a deadly disease.

She said: ''It took a doctor in Macon, Georgia, to say, 'If you don't change what you're doing, you're going to get stomach cancer.' I said, 'Say no more.' So I switched everything up out of necessity. I want to live. Thank God, because I feel so much better.''

Taraji's healthier lifestyle is also partly thanks to her fiancé and former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, who runs his own gym and also indulges in the vegan treats that the 'Empire' star cooks for the pair and her 24-year-old son Marcell, whom she has with William Johnson.

The couple plan to marry in July next year, and Taraji says she is dreading the day when she has to go for her dress fitting, as she doesn't want to try on countless gowns.

Speaking to the January issue of InStyle magazine, she said: ''I'm not going to go through 10,000 dresses. How does it fit? How do I feel? Does it complement me well? Let's just go with this one. I know what looks good on me. I'm not going to spend 10 hours on a fitting. I hate that.''

Meanwhile, the beauty recently gushed over her engagement, saying she is ''happy'' to be marrying her ''best friend''.

She said: ''My fans know. They've read my book, they know my story, they know I've been looking for love. I just feel happy and I feel like I've finally found the one. This is the guy I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. I'm marrying my best friend.''