Taraji P. Henson wants to get married in the summer.

The 48-year-old actress is engaged to former American football star Kelvin Hayden, and has said that whilst she hasn't begun planning her wedding yet, she wants to tie the knot ''soon'', and is ''trying'' to have plans in place for this summer.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I haven't [started planning]. I don't have a date yet. I'm trying for the summer, but you know, I got scripts coming, gotta strike when it's hot!

''I mean we live together, we're not going anywhere. But trust me, we are getting married. And soon ... [it] won't be a 10-year engagement.''

The 'Hidden Figures' star recently admitted she was still ''learning how to be ready'' for marriage, as she said she and her future husband are learning ''how to be better in a relationship'' every day.

She said: ''I'm still learning how to be ready. Every day I'm learning how to be better in a relationship. I just found out, in our therapy sessions, that men have fewer words than women. I didn't know that. They run out of words. Because women are emotional, we want to talk through everything. Of course we have more words; we're the communicators. Kelvin, he thinks he's a comedian. Anytime we're in a disagreement or I'm like, 'We need to talk about this,' he'll look at me and say, 'Baby, I done ran out of words.' He's joking, but I'm starting to accept that it's true.''

Taraji revealed her engagement news in May last year, and admitted later that month that she was over the moon to be marrying her ''best friend''.

The 'Empire' actress said: ''My fans know. They've read my book, they know my story, they know I've been looking for love. I just feel happy and I feel like I've finally found the one. This is the guy I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. I'm marrying my best friend.''