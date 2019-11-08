Taraji P. Henson doesn't want her wedding to be a ''big show'', as she says she's trying to find a ''happy medium'' with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden.
Taraji P. Henson doesn't want her wedding to be a ''big show''.
The 'Empire' star has said she's trying to find a ''happy medium'' with her fiancé Kelvin Hayden, because although she doesn't want their wedding to be flashy, she wants a little more than the basic ceremony her partner has suggested.
When asked if the former NFL star is helping her plan the wedding, Taraji said: ''He's a typical man. He's just like 'Whatever you want. Whatever colour, I don't care.' He really just wants to go to the justice of the peace, and I'm like, 'My mother will kill me'. So we're trying to find a happy medium. I don't want it to be a big show, it's literally about the people forming a circle that is gonna keep us and hold us to the vows that we take.''
Taraji is also determined to involve her 25-year-old son Marcell - whom she has from a previous relationship - in the wedding, although he won't have an active role as she isn't bothering with a bridal party.
Asked by People Now if Marcell will be involved in the nuptials, the 49-year-old actress said: ''Oh absolutely, he has to be there. I'm not doing a bridal party so, just come and let's take these vows. And then let's eat some good food and party all night long.''
And although she doesn't have all the details of her wedding planned out just yet, she already knows she wants to jet off ''somewhere exotic'' for her honeymoon.
She said previously: ''[We're] looking for somewhere really exotic. He travels a lot and so do I. We are looking for a place that neither of us have been.''
Taraji then said they might end up in Italy, and joked she might even ''be Italian'', because she's obsessed with wine and pasta.
She added: ''I think I might be Italian. No seriously. I love wine, I love pasta and I love a good siesta - that's the time when you drink all your wine.''
