Taraji P. Henson's anxiety is getting worse ''even more every day'', which she partly blames on her life in the spotlight.
The 48-year-old actress had admitted she struggles with both depression and anxiety, and has said that being in the spotlight has had a negative impact on her mental health, as she no longer finds fame ''fun''.
She said: ''[Fame] was fun at first, but the older I get, the more private I want to be. I think there's a misconception with people in the limelight that we have it all together, and because we have money now and are living out our dreams, everything is fine. That's not the case. When they yell 'Cut' and 'That's a wrap,' I go home to very serious problems. I'm still a real human. ''I suffer from depression. My anxiety is kicking up even more every day, and I've never really dealt with anxiety like that. It's something new.''
In order to help with her mental health, the 'Best of Enemies' star meets with a therapist, which she says is the ''only way'' she can make it through her darkest moments.
She added to Variety magazine's Power of Women New York issue: ''That's the only way I can get through it. You can talk to your friends, but you need a professional who can give you exercises. So that when you're on the ledge, you have things to say to yourself that will get you off that ledge and past your weakest moments.''
Meanwhile, Taraji previously said she wants to use her art and fame to ''broaden horizons''.
The 'What Men Want' actress said: ''I don't care if you're young or old or what colour you are, art is so powerful ... You can show things to people you've never met and you broaden horizons. I don't take for granted what I have, and I try to use it in any way I can, positively.''
