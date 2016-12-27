Taraji P. Henson felt a ''duty'' to star in 'Hidden Figures', which tells the real-life story of three African-American women who were on the team that helped to launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit in the 1960s.
Taraji P. Henson felt a ''duty'' to star in 'Hidden Figures'.
The 'Empire' actress has taken on the role of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in the drama about three African-American women who were on the team that helped to launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit in the 1960s and Taraji was proud to portray Johnson on the big screen.
She told The Wrap: ''This movie I had to do, I just felt like it was my duty. We always celebrate the astronauts, but we don't celebrate the mathematicians behind it. But I didn't know that these women existed and I was like, 'Why are we just learning about them?' And I couldn't wait to meet Katherine Johnson, she's still very much alive. She's 98 now.
''What struck me most was her humility. She found the 'we' in 'I.' Because John Glenn asked for Katherine in a time when it was very difficult for women, especially black women - [we] couldn't even vote. She focused on solutions, not problems.''
The movie, which has been directed by Ted Melfi, also stars Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.
And NASA chief Charles Bolden Jr. was in awe of Johnson when he met her and says that he owes her a great debt.
He explained: ''Had it not been for what she did, I wouldn't even have been where I am today. That's why she's very important to me. She's one of those people on whose shoulders I stand.
''I think the movie is absolutely tremendous. I tell all of our employees: They will laugh, they will cry, they will scream in anger and then they will walk out incredibly proud that they are part of the NASA team.''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...
Every great filmmaker is allowed one bad film. For David Fincher, his first was his...
Tyler Perry is trying. Instead of sticking exclusively to the urban morality plays that made...