Taraji P. Henson has been left devastated after her 16-year-old dog Uncle Willie tragically passed away.
Taraji P. Henson's dog of 16 years has died.
The 47-year-old actress has been left heartbroken after her beloved pet pooch Uncle Willie - who is believed to be a Yorkshire Terrier and Maltese cross breed - sadly lost his life on Thursday (05.10.17) following a long, happy and healthy life for her.
Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Empire' star uploaded a photograph of her furry friend alongside the caption: ''Although I understand NOTHING lasts forever the pain is still very real. #RipUncleWillie He made it 16 long years. He truly was #BenjaminButton I will miss you soooooooooo much!!! (sic).''
The brunette beauty then shared a series of collages - featuring her and her canine having a cuddle - made by her fans and thanked them for their sweet messages.
The 'No Good Deed' star then dug through her archive to find a picture of her and Uncle Willie posing in an anti-animal abuse campaign for the animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) back in 2013.
Speaking at the time, she said: ''Dogs, to me, are like children. They are the closest thing to God. They are so pure in their love, and all they do is aim to please.''
This isn't the first time Taraji has shown just how much she loves animals either, as she previously stripped completely named for an anti-fur advert for the organisation.
She said of her campaign: ''We're not just even talking about a full-length fur coat.
''I'm talking about just, like, fur on your gloves or on your jacket or--what goes into making that little piece of fur ripped my heart out.''
Meanwhile, it's not known whether Taraji will get another dog to replace Uncle Willie.
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...
Every great filmmaker is allowed one bad film. For David Fincher, his first was his...