Taraji P. Henson adopted a fearless approach to her red-carpet look at the Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18).

The 47-year-old actress opted for a daring Vera Wang-designed dress featuring a thigh-high split that has drawn comparisons with Angelina Jolie's iconic 2012 Oscars outfit.

Taraji thrust her toned leg as she posed confidently for the cameras, and she subsequently admitted that although the custom-made French tulle gown ''took a few days'' to make, she wanted to alter the designer gown for an even bigger wow factor and to really make a statement.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained: ''I'm not afraid. Vera was like, 'Let's take it there!' Wangy bangy, baby.

''I cannot tell a lie, the slit has to be just right.''

Taraji kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a simple pair of geometric earrings paired with a matching ring.

The 'Empire' star also revealed that her son, Marcel Johnson, told her that she looked ''absolutely beautiful'' in her bold outfit choice.

Taraji confessed she felt like royalty as she confidently walked the red carpet in Los Angeles.

She said: ''He was like, 'Mom, you look absolutely beautiful.' He loved it, but it's classy. I actually feel very regal.''

Taraji is no stranger to awards ceremonies, having been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress gong at the Academy Awards in 2009 for her role in 'A Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.

And, in 2015, she became the first black star to win a Critics Choice Television Award for her role as Cookie Lyon in 'Empire'.

Meanwhile, Taraji has upcoming roles in Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2', which comes out in November, as well as a role portraying civil rights activist Ann Atwater in the upcoming historical-drama 'The Best of Enemies'.