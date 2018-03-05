Actress Taraji P. Henson wore a daring dress with a thigh high split to the Oscars ceremony.
Taraji P. Henson adopted a fearless approach to her red-carpet look at the Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18).
The 47-year-old actress opted for a daring Vera Wang-designed dress featuring a thigh-high split that has drawn comparisons with Angelina Jolie's iconic 2012 Oscars outfit.
Taraji thrust her toned leg as she posed confidently for the cameras, and she subsequently admitted that although the custom-made French tulle gown ''took a few days'' to make, she wanted to alter the designer gown for an even bigger wow factor and to really make a statement.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained: ''I'm not afraid. Vera was like, 'Let's take it there!' Wangy bangy, baby.
''I cannot tell a lie, the slit has to be just right.''
Taraji kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a simple pair of geometric earrings paired with a matching ring.
The 'Empire' star also revealed that her son, Marcel Johnson, told her that she looked ''absolutely beautiful'' in her bold outfit choice.
Taraji confessed she felt like royalty as she confidently walked the red carpet in Los Angeles.
She said: ''He was like, 'Mom, you look absolutely beautiful.' He loved it, but it's classy. I actually feel very regal.''
Taraji is no stranger to awards ceremonies, having been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress gong at the Academy Awards in 2009 for her role in 'A Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
And, in 2015, she became the first black star to win a Critics Choice Television Award for her role as Cookie Lyon in 'Empire'.
Meanwhile, Taraji has upcoming roles in Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2', which comes out in November, as well as a role portraying civil rights activist Ann Atwater in the upcoming historical-drama 'The Best of Enemies'.
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...