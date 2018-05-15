Taraji P. Henson was in floods of tears when she saw her fiance get down on one knee to propose after he took her to where they had their first date to pop the question.
The 'Empire' star was in floods of tears when she saw her beau Kelvin Hayden get down in one knee, but she didn't have a clue he was about to ask for her hand in marriage because the former NFL professional pretended they were out for his friend's birthday party.
She said: ''I think he was trying to wait, and he couldn't wait, cause he had the ring, and I guess it was burning a hole in his pocket.
''I'm in Atlanta right now, filming 'What Men Want', and I told him, I said, 'I'm gonna come home for Mother's Day,' and he said, 'Come home!' And I noticed the look in his eyes, but I didn't put it together.
''He takes me where we had our first date, I didn't put that together. I didn't put it together until we went into the party room after we ate, and I saw a violinist, because he was trying to say it was his friend's birthday - which it was, on Friday.
'''Oh, Ronald's gonna have a little get-together in the back room.' And I was like, 'Aw, that's perfect. We'll already be there.'
''I go back there and I go, 'Ronald's not into violins, what's going on here?'
''And as I'm putting the dots together, I turn around, he's on his knee and then the river of tears just started and my lashes ended up on the floor.''
While Taraji and the former American footballer only got engaged on Sunday (13.05.18), she is already planning to marry him next May.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''People are hitting me up. It's starting to get overwhelming, and we're thinking, we're talking a year from now, and I know how fast that's going to go, so it's a lot.
''I'm trying to just enjoy being blissfully engaged for a minute.''
Taraji - who has a 24-year-old son, Marcel Johnson, from a previous relationship - revealed via her Instagram account that the Super Bowl-winning star proposed to her on Mother's Day in the US.
She wrote: ''I said yes y'all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!
#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS [ring and kisses emojis] (sic)''
