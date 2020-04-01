Taraji P. Henson has ''paused'' her wedding plans after losing an uncle to suspected coronavirus ''complications''.

The 'Coffee and Kareem' star has been busy planning her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Kelvin Hayden, but she admitted the ongoing global pandemic has meant the couple are taking a step back to reevaluate and figure out what comes next.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she said: ''I'm pausing because there's so much to take into consideration now. We've all been changed after this. There's so much to consider - my grandmother who is 96, his grandmother who is 86, my mother he's now 70, my aunts and uncles who are up there.

''I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona. It's a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. Humanity will be forever changed after this!''

The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during the interview, and revealed she has lost 5lbs despite indulging during self-isolation.

She added: ''I used to couldn't sit in an infrared sauna for more than 10 minutes - an hour now, per session. I can sit for an hour on the highest of temperatures. It's so invigorating, it's good for my skin.

''I have lost 5lbs and I have been eating, drinking... I have a girl friend who lives right through the alley, but everyone has to be responsible so we sit on our FaceTime and we have a cocktail every night.''

Taraji admitted she is missing her ''freedom'' during the health crisis, and insisted she can't wait to be able to hug people again.

Asked what she's struggling with the most, she said: ''Freedom. A walk in the park. I will never take for granted hugging, I love hugging. I will never take that for granted again... That's my thing. I'm a hugger!''