'Coffee and Kareem' actress Taraji P. Henson has ''paused'' her wedding plans after uncle passed away from suspected coronavirus ''complications''.
Taraji P. Henson has ''paused'' her wedding plans after losing an uncle to suspected coronavirus ''complications''.
The 'Coffee and Kareem' star has been busy planning her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Kelvin Hayden, but she admitted the ongoing global pandemic has meant the couple are taking a step back to reevaluate and figure out what comes next.
Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she said: ''I'm pausing because there's so much to take into consideration now. We've all been changed after this. There's so much to consider - my grandmother who is 96, his grandmother who is 86, my mother he's now 70, my aunts and uncles who are up there.
''I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona. It's a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. Humanity will be forever changed after this!''
The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during the interview, and revealed she has lost 5lbs despite indulging during self-isolation.
She added: ''I used to couldn't sit in an infrared sauna for more than 10 minutes - an hour now, per session. I can sit for an hour on the highest of temperatures. It's so invigorating, it's good for my skin.
''I have lost 5lbs and I have been eating, drinking... I have a girl friend who lives right through the alley, but everyone has to be responsible so we sit on our FaceTime and we have a cocktail every night.''
Taraji admitted she is missing her ''freedom'' during the health crisis, and insisted she can't wait to be able to hug people again.
Asked what she's struggling with the most, she said: ''Freedom. A walk in the park. I will never take for granted hugging, I love hugging. I will never take that for granted again... That's my thing. I'm a hugger!''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Colin is a violent and narcissistic killer who has spent plenty of time in prison...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
The presence of Carell and Fey lifts this comedy far beyond what it could have...
Watch the trailer for Date NightClaire and Phil Foster are a typical suburban couple, they’re...